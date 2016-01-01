Debby Nash honored as Classified Employee of the Year by Laguna Beach Unified School District

The Laguna Beach Unified School District selected Special Education and Student Services Specialist Debby Nash as its Classified Employee of the Year. The Classified Employee of the Year program pays tribute to the tireless efforts of California’s outstanding classified school employees, who support the education of public school students in preschool through grade 12.

Photo submitted by Anahi Velasco

Debby celebrates her selection as Classified Employee of the Year

Classified employees are vital to the educational team and play key roles in creating a school environment that promotes student achievement, safety and health.

“Debby is an ultimate professional,” said Director of Special Education and Student Services Irene White. “She is always willing to go above and beyond to help staff, parents and other agencies we collaborate with on behalf of students. She has an incredible work ethic putting in hours, long past the norm. There is no question that she is very deserving of this special recognition.”

Among her peers, Nash is known as a caring, sincere co-worker who strives to serve the needs of special education students and parents every day. She is always willing to work with others to resolve an issue or improve a process.

Nash has contributed to the success of many of her colleagues with her knowledge, boundless energy and work ethic. In 1999, Nash started her employment as administrative assistant to the director of special education. As a result of a growing number of students eligible for special education, Nash’s job responsibilities increased.

Photo submitted by Anahi Velasco

Margaret Warder, Irene White, Alysia Odipo, Leisa Winston, Jason Viloria and Dean West congratulate Debby Nash, center

In 2014, her position was reclassified to special education and student services specialist. Nash has resided in the Laguna community for many years. Her parents and son are Laguna Beach Unified School District alumni. Her active involvement in the community as well as her gift of service has had a profound impact on those whose lives she has touched.

Classified staff and management identified 15 nominees, whose names were placed on the ballot.

In addition to Nash, finalists include El Morro Elementary School Nutrition Services Assistant Tami Cloward and Special Education Instructional Assistant Agnes McManus, Thurston Middle School Custodian Roger Fernandez, and Laguna Beach High School Campus Supervisor Mark Harris.