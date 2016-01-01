It’s City vs. Schools for this year’s Chef Challenge

Lumberyard owners Cary and Suzanne Redfearn have opened their restaurant for the last eight years to host their brainchild, Chef’s Challenge, to benefit SchoolPower.

In the past, LBUSD school principals have picked dueling three course menus and attendees chose the one they preferred. It’s a festive night of great food and drink with proceeds going to aid Laguna schools.

Submitted photo

Chef Ortega will be doing the honors at the Lumberyard’s Chef Challenge

This year’s dinner on Monday, March 13, relies on the same concept, but with a twist. Titled Battle of the Chiefs, this year, instead of dueling principals, it is Superintendent Jason Viloria and Assistant Superintendent Jeff Dixon (Schools) against Laguna Beach Police Chief Laura Farinella and Fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse (City).

SchoolPower Executive Director Peggy Pietig is downright delighted by the new twist. “Whoever wins, we love to see the entire community -- parents, educators, emergency personnel, city leaders -- come together for local kids!” she said.

The event is adding another twist: guest bartenders. SchoolPower president Taylor Pillsbury and SchoolPower Endowment president Chris Clark will step behind the bar to keep the merriment flowing.

SchoolPower is the Laguna Beach Education Foundation that raises money for all four Laguna Beach schools. Tickets are $95 and seating is limited. They are on sale now atwww.lbschoolpower.org.