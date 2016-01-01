Young surfer Hudson Saunders rides in style on the Salt Creek waves

Talented young surfer Hudson Saunders of Laguna Beach finished second in the Under 11 Division of the NSSA Southwest Surfing Tour Open Event 7, held last weekend at Salt Creek.

This placing is no small achievement.

Hudson, who attends El Morro Elementary, is currently ranked fourth after seven events, and is the highest ranked Laguna Beach surfer in all of the NSSA age divisions, his proud dad Don Saunders notes.

Hudson Saunders is the highest ranked Laguna Beach surfer in all NSSA age divisions

“I love to be in the water surfing with my friends, and I especially love the contests where I get a chance to hang with my buddies from all over the California coast,” Hudson says.

“Surf travel in particular is especially fun for me,” he adds. “My goal is to continue to get better in bigger and smaller waves. I love the boards that my shaper Sean Jensen makes for me. I also love baseball, volleyball, golf and my family and Laguna Beach.”

The NSSA, the National Scholastic Surfing Association, described the waves during the contest as “peaky 2 – 3 foot surf” which made conditions tricky, but clearly Hudson Saunders was up for the challenge.

A nonprofit, NSSA is one of the few surfing organizations that insists on academic standards for those who compete in its contests.