Print | Email

Misdirected email leads to heated exchanges at revocation hearing

The usually urbane Council Bob Whalen jousted early in the appeal of a short-term rental revocation with Laguna Beach Taxpayer’s President Jennifer Zeiter.

Zeiter accused the council of prejudging the appeal by artist Karen Petty based on an email from Mayor Toni Iseman, which included the “hope that our position is strong.” 

“I suspect Airbnb will back her in future legal actions,” Iseman had written in her email.

Somehow the email was sent in error to Petty. 

Whalen was incensed by Zeiter’s accusation of collusion and hotly denied having received the email. One after another, each of the other three councilmen quietly denied getting the email. 

Iseman said there was more than one way to interpret the wording in the email.

By Barbara Diamond 

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.