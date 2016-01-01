Misdirected email leads to heated exchanges at revocation hearing

The usually urbane Council Bob Whalen jousted early in the appeal of a short-term rental revocation with Laguna Beach Taxpayer’s President Jennifer Zeiter.

Zeiter accused the council of prejudging the appeal by artist Karen Petty based on an email from Mayor Toni Iseman, which included the “hope that our position is strong.”

“I suspect Airbnb will back her in future legal actions,” Iseman had written in her email.

Somehow the email was sent in error to Petty.

Whalen was incensed by Zeiter’s accusation of collusion and hotly denied having received the email. One after another, each of the other three councilmen quietly denied getting the email.

Iseman said there was more than one way to interpret the wording in the email.

By Barbara Diamond