Top of the World elementary teacher Halle Davidson honored as LBUSD Teacher of the Year

Halle Davidson, Top of the World elementary school teacher, has been named the Laguna Beach Unified School District Teacher of the Year. Davidson will be recognized at the Orange County Department of Education Teacher of the Year (TOTY) dinner in October at the Disneyland Hotel, which celebrates outstanding teachers in Orange County.

Davidson was sitting on the ground, engaging and interacting with her second-grade students when district administrators and Top of the World Principal Mike Conlon arrived in her classroom with balloons to surprise her with the news.

“I, in no way, feel more exceptional than my peers and am honored to represent the incredible teachers that embody the Laguna Beach Unified School District. My passion is teaching children through doing, to inspire them to love reading, writing and math. I want my students to learn through the process of doing and to glean the value of hard work,” said Davidson.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo submitted by Anahi Velasco

Halle Davidson receives news of her recognition as LBUSD Teacher of the Year

“I can’t think of a more deserving recipient for this incredible honor,” said Mike Conlon. “Halle is a dynamic teacher that does so much to meet the diverse needs of all her students.”

Davidson is recognized by her peers as a creative and innovative problem-solving teacher. She takes time to develop creative ways of teaching the curriculum, often commended by her peers for finding ways to reach every student through fun, hands-on lessons. A few of the ideas she has implemented are baking layered cakes to teach landforms, using salt dough in science experiments, and even creating 3D items to explain math concepts.

Her peers admire Davidson for her ability to build lasting and meaningful connections with her students. Her passion for teaching is contagious and she is always willing to help others. She is comfortable sharing advice with other teachers on how to handle student needs and offers supplies for science projects or ideas for books and lessons.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo submitted by Anahi Velasco

Halle is congratulated by Dean West, Leisa Winston, Jason Viloria, Mike Conlon, Alysia Odipo and Mindy Hawkins

Davidson has been teaching at Top of the World Elementary School since 1993. She has served on various committees, headed various programs and participated in countless professional trainings along the way.

“I feel so fortunate to work in this amazing district, among peers that both amaze and inspire me,” said Davidson. “I am surrounded by creative, innovative, enthusiastic, problem-solving, collaborative, hard-working, dedicated, passionate, supportive, kind, generous, and professional people. I can honestly say that I am daunted by the honor of being recognized by my peers.”