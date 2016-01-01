Print | Email

Temporary Art installed in red phone booth on Forest Avenue

Los Angeles based artist, Douglas Turner, has installed the temporary sculpture “Nine Billion” inside the red phone booth on Forest Avenue. The installation references the projected world population growth to be nine billion by 2050 and will be on display until 2019. 

Photo submitted by Dianne Russell

“Nine Billion” by Douglas Turner installed in red phone booth on Forest Ave

In addition to the installation, the red phone booth has been restored and painted. This program has been funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

