School of Rock is ready to rock despite some weather and timing issues that made rehearsals, well, rocky

Story by LAURA BUCKLE

Photos by Scott Brashier

School of Rock Youth Production opens today at No Square Theatre, Legion Hall, Legion Street. It runs for the next two weekends with performances Friday, Saturday at 7 p.m. and a 1 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

No Square Theatre’s youth department are the first theatre group in Southern California to get the rights on this prestigious production, and according to Ella Wyatt, Children’s Program Director at No Square Theatre, this is show that should not be missed.

“It’s a big show,” say Ella, who has been with No Square for the past six years. “Not only are there stage instructions, choreography and music, but there is also an Instrumental aspect to the production, with many of the students being required to play an instrument.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Many of the performers play musical instruments as well as act and sing

Rehearsals for this production have been tight and intense, with most students rehearsing six days a week minimum. The children started just after the Christmas holiday season, and sadly were plagued by the freak weather conditions (they held one rehearsal by candlelight) and the arrival of Laguna’s ski week, precisely one week before the tech rehearsal proved to be challenging.

However the children have knuckled down and it is clear from speaking to various cast members that this production has been nothing but enjoyable for the whole cast.

Click on photo for a larger image

School of Rock features some serious rockin’

Kate Stork, age 10, a student at Top of The World Elementary School plays Mrs Woodward, one of the serious teachers in the show. (Half the cast play students and half are teachers.) Kate has thoroughly enjoyed her time rehearsing for School of Rock and describes the whole cast as a family.

Kate particularly enjoys the choreography side of this production: she describes it as being so fun – so much so that she has already signed up for the next youth production of Lagunatots. Rehearsals for this start as soon as School of Rock is over.

Tickets can be purchased online www.nosquaretheatre.org