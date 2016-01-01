A Note from Shaena

Hooray! Stu News Laguna successfully defended its third place win in the Floats/Commercial category in the Parade, repeating last year’s historic achievement.

We couldn’t be more thrilled, especially given the quality of the winning float by the Laguna Beach Water District and the Day of the Dead tableau created by second place winners, the Pageant of the Masters.

What’s next for us, we wonder: The Rose Parade? Macy’s?

But no – because we are Stu News Laguna, and we love Laguna, and we love what we do, we’ll be here defending third place championship title again in 2018!

Click on photo for a larger image

Decked out in patriotic colors, our red truck, borrowed from Nick Henrikson, looks amazing, if we say so ourselves

Seriously, if it’s possible to be serious about such a joyful day, the spirit of Laguna was alive and thriving on a beautiful sunny morning.

Our happiest moment was chanting, “We love Stu!” as we marched in his honor. He’s recuperating and wants everyone to know how much he loved seeing the photos of the Parade and how much he wished he could be there.

Special thanks to Mary Hurlbut, our photographer: take a look at her photos in our slide show (see previous article). Mary captures the spirit of the occasion like nobody else we know.

You can find more on our Facebook page, too!

And thanks to everyone who cheered us on. We hope you had as much fun as we did marching in our parade.