Coffee Break PTA Speaker Series presents Gratitude and Mindfulness Techniques on Wed, March 15

As part of the Coffee Break Laguna Beach PTA Parent Education Speaker Series, Susan Kaiser, the author of The Mindful Child, will discuss the topic of Gratitude and Mindfulness Techniques to benefit our children and families.

The Mindful Child, a groundbreaking book based on a program researched by UCLA, is the first to show parents how to teach their children transformative techniques to reduce stress. The step-by-step process of mental training presented in the book provides tools from which all children and families will benefit, Kaiser believes.

Internet photo

Susan Kaiser, author of The Mindful Child, presents at Coffee Break

The presentation will take place on Wed, March 15, from 8:30 until 10:15 a.m. at Hotel Laguna, 425 S Coast Hwy. Valet parking is available. $10 donation is appreciated. Coffee, tea, and pastries will be provided. Attendees may RSVP and pay online at www.gotocoffeebreak.com.

On May 17, the Coffee Break series will feature Changing the Game with John O’Sullivan.

Coffee Break is a PTA program supported by contributions from LB school PTAs, PTA Council, and parents/individuals from the community.