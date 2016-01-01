Construction test borings begin on PCH for the Bottleneck Project on Monday, March 13

On March 13, construction test borings will begin on Coast Hwy for the Bottleneck Project. Test borings (“potholing”) verify locations of existing pipelines and large obstructions to ensure that the pipeline replacement project goes as quickly as possible.

Potholing will occur between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Sunday through Thurs from Aliso Way to 10th Ave. Potholing will continue for up to two weeks.

Work will take place within the northbound lane on Coast Hwy closest to the center of the road. This lane will be closed at night only during the work hours provided above. The district does not anticipate any city street closures or detours.

Construction to excavate and install the new recycled water line (in the same northbound lane) is estimated to start on April 5 (date is subject to change - district will provide updates as they become available). Construction work will occur between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thurs. The South Laguna Beach community selected this schedule at a community meeting last May.

South Coast Water District will provide updates as they become available.

For more information on the project or potholing, visit www.scwd.org/pch.