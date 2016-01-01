Harley Rouda, local real estate businessman/attorney, plans to run against Rep Rohrabacher in 2018

Laguna Beach’s Harley Rouda, 55, a businessman and attorney who lives in Emerald Bay with his wife, Kaira, plans to run against Representative Dana Rohrabacher in 2018.

A Democrat who was once a Republican, Rouda says he felt driven to “flip the 48th” because of what he sees as a political house in disrepair.

“When I say I want to flip the 48th, I mean I want our district to be a shining example of what common sense representation, not partisanship, can achieve in Congress,” Rouda said. “We need fresh energy - which I have - along with a passion for the issues that matter to us locally, which I strongly believe include the impact of rising sea levels on our communities, the need for affordable higher education and the right to sensible health care solutions that aren’t driven by politics.

“And as a businessman, I’m a big believer in fiscal responsibility. We need to attract more federal dollars.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The Rouda family (L – R): Shea, 22, Harley, Kaira, Avery 23, Trace 25, Dylan, 20

Rouda’s visibility as a potential rising political star is likely to increase with coverage of the district’s role in national politics, given the suggestion in a recent New York Times article (Feb 22) that “It’s not much of an exaggeration to say that the road to a Democratic House begins and ends at Laguna Beach.”

The Times article suggests that Rohrabacher’s seat is number 24 on the list of the most vulnerable Republican house seats in 2018.

“We need leadership that believes that science, a clean environment and smart fiscal policies can coexist,” Rouda said.

Rouda has a master’s in business administration from Ohio State University, and a law degree from Capital University Law School.

He is the father of four adult children. His wife, Kaira Rouda, is a former businesswoman in her own right, and now successful author.

Kaira Rouda’s latest novel, Best Day Ever, characterized by the publisher as “domestic suspense,” in the same general category as Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn, will be released by Graydon Press, NY, in September this year.

Democrat Boyd Roberts, 57, also of Laguna, has thrown his hat into the political ring too.