Laguna celebrates America – and Laguna – marching by the hundreds in our Patriots Parade

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Eighty six entries, including clowns, belly dancers, marching bands and several skeletons, not to mention representatives of organizations supporting cats, cars, dogs, gardens, lifeguards, artists and sea lions – to mention just a few – made their way down Park Ave, across Glenneyre and up Forest Ave on Saturday morning as part of Laguna’s 51st Annual Patriots Parade.

This senior clown captures the joy and colors of the Parade

The hundreds who participated in the Patriots Parade appeared to enjoy every single minute. Much of the fun took place in the LBUSD parking lot beforehand, where marchers intermingled and shared stories about past marches, while commenting happily if sometimes sweatily on the sun that shone despite cloudy forecasts.

Laguna’s pride and joy: our kids excelling in the water polo world

Everyone was a winner, as they say, but the judges had to make choices, and so it was that the Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association won the Grand Marshal’s trophy, Bassett High School won the Band Sweepstakes, and No Square Theatre won the President’s Trophy.

Other top placers were the Laguna Beach Girl Scouts; Laguna Presbyterian Preschool, LB Water District; Anneliese Schools; Ralphs; Rotary Club, and the Laguna Board of Realtors.

Anneliese Schools won first place in the Novelty-Commercial category

