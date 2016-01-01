Print | Email

Root root root for your home team…the Little League season has started

Photos by Aga Stuchlik

Riddle Field was unquestionably the place to be last Friday evening on Laguna Beach Little League’s opening night. The weather was good, the air was full of happy anticipation, and the players were on the ball.

Double the huddle at Riddle

Click on photo for a larger image

Rotary players discuss strategy

Click on photo for a larger image

VFW team members listen to their coaches’ words of wisdom

Laguna Beach High School’s Ashton Goddard threw out the first pitch. Rotary faced VFW, who won the game 6-4. 

Picture Day and Pancake Breakfast is this Saturday, March 11 at Riddle Field.

More details and schedule will be posted on the Laguna Beach Little League website at www.beachbaseball.com.

 

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Lynette Brasfield is our Associate Editor; Maggi Henrikson is our Contributing Editor; Diane Armitage,  Barbara DiamondSuzie Harrison, Allison RaelSamantha Washer and Laura Buckle are staff writers.

Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Fonda Eaton and April Steinert are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, Aga Stuchlik  and Jay Rubin are the staff photographers.

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena takes care of our sales goals and strategic marketing and finds ways to keep Stu on topic and on target…it’s baseball season!

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2016 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.