Planning Commission introduction to the “Draft” Historic Preservation Ordinance

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission will receive an introductory presentation regarding the proposed “Draft” Historic Preservation Ordinance at its next meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, March 15 starting at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 505 Forest Avenue.

Staff will provide a presentation to the Planning Commission regarding the “Draft,” and will be present to answer any questions from the Commission, and to take public comment.

The City Attorney will also be present.

The Planning Commission’s recommendations for the “Draft” will be discussed at a future meeting.

To view a copy of the staff report for this item, please refer to the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net. It will be available by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10.