Live! at the Museum presents Andrew Kzirian Trio on Thurs March 9

Laguna Beach Live, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, presents Andrew Kzirian Trio on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum. AndrewKzirian Trio blazes a new path which blends traditional styles and scales while still staying true to the passion, mastery and focus of the rich Armenian oud tradition.

Oud player Andrew Kzirian, along with Duduk player Jivan Gasparyan Jr. and cellist Artyom Manukyan comprise a trio of innovative and internationally acclaimed artists. Individually all three are prolific performance and recording artists and have collaborated with names such as Natasha Bedingfield and Peter Gabriel.

Although steeped in Armenian tradition, each artist is experienced in an eclectic mix of musical genres, and will bring a repertoire of ethno-fusion rock, jazz, classical, traditional folk, and originally composed music to the museum.

Photo submitted by Laguna Beach Live

Andrew Kzirian plays the oud

Live! at the Museum takes place the second Thursday of each month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Laguna Art Museum and is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission.

Pre-reservations are available online through the museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x203, and these seats are held until 6:45 p.m. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit online at www.lagunabeachlive.org or phone at 949-715-9713.

Members of Honk will be coming soon

Also not to be missed: On April 26, Members of Honk from the legendary American rock/surf band of the 70’s come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs. Best known for providing the soundtrack for the MacGillivray-Freeman surf documentary film, Five Summer Stories, the band still rocks.

Tickets provide funding for Laguna Beach Live free music education programs at the Laguna schools and the Laguna Boys & Girls Club.

The concert is at the intimate [seven-degrees] event facility, between 6 and 8 p.m.; and doors open at 5 p.m. for purchase of drinks and food. Tickets are online at lagunabeachlive.org or by phone 800-595-4849.