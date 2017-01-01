Cannonball, Nat & Nancy: A Tribute to Nancy Wilson and the Adderley Bros takes place on March 15

Hot off the set of La La Land, trumpeter Bijon Watson, along with an incredible lineup of Jeff Clayton, saxophone, John Beasley, piano, John Clayton, bass, Roy McCurdy, drums and Valerie “MzVal” Geason on vocals, brings an exceptional tribute performance to Jazz Wednesdays series on March 15.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Bijon Watson has a star turn in La La Land: on March 15 he’ll be in Laguna Land

They are some of the hottest jazz musicians today and will be performing in the intimate venue of [seven-degrees], which offers a full bar and a special buffet dinner menu for purchase. Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. The doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. for a great pairing of outstanding talent and delicious food.

Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. To purchase tickets, click on online www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 800-595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.

The series continues with Cabaret Jazz singer Melissa Morgan on March 29 and West Coast Jazz with Tony Guerrero Quintet on April 12.

Also in the line-up, on April 26, Rock/Surf Legends Members of Honk will come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for Laguna’s kids.