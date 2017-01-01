Art opening and literary reading on March 19 celebrates the work of Peter Carr: Pioneer of Protest

On Sunday, March 19, from 2 – 5 p.m., the BC Space Gallery will exhibit and celebrate the work of Peter Carr: Pioneer of Protest, a Southern California artist whose legacy merits a prominent place in the history of Orange County art, writing, and activism. The gallery is located at 235 Forest Ave.

The exhibition (which runs through May 27), surveys the graphic work of poet, painter and activist Peter Carr (1925-1981), whose portrayal of the natural and political eco-systems of the late ‘60s and ‘70s, promoted protest activities. Carr lived with his common-law wife, activist Jean Bernstein, near Aliso Creek in Laguna Beach for many years. Bernstein is credited with starting one of the longest-running peace vigils in U.S. history, which is still going at Main Beach.

Photo submitted by Mark Chamberlain

Peter Carr’s works of protest exhibited at BC Space Gallery

The opening celebration will feature a reading of Carr’s contributions, which are in the new anthology, Orange County: A Literary Field Guide (Heyday), along with the writings of Joan Didion, E.L. Doctorow, M.F.K. Fisher, Philip K. Dick and Steve Martin. Readers include Nick Schou and Kristen Leigh Schwarz (contributors), and Lisa Alvarez and Andrew Tonkovich, co-editors of the book.

According to Tonkovich, a student of Carr’s at Cal State University, Long Beach, who now teaches at UC Irvine, this book is “the first-ever literary anthology celebrating Orange County, a more than hundred-year survey of work from the region.”

Photo submitted by Mark Chamberlain

Untitled work of Carr’s displayed at exhibition

Carr co-founded CSULB’s Department of Comparative Literature and was a key organizer of the region’s grassroots citizen anti-nuclear Alliance for Survival. He left a treasure trove of manuscripts, chapbooks, notebooks and artwork, a representative sample of which will be on display for this first-ever posthumous show.

BC Space Gallery owner Mark Chamberlain, who knew and photographed Carr’s work, is pleased to play a role in reviving his legacy, which recalls the beauty and wonder of the California eco-system and his ecstatic engagement with contemporary politics and people.

Contact: Mark Chamberlain, BC Space Gallery (949) 497- 1880 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Andrew Tonkovich, (714) 649-9051 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.