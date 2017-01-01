CCC approves development permit for 17 unrestored Crystal Cove cottages

The California Coastal Commission has approved the coastal development permit for Crystal Cove State Park Historic District’s final 17 cottages.

The approval will increase public access to affordable overnight stays and offer education programs to underserved students, according to the Crystal Cove Alliance.

All 17 cottages are identified as part of the overnight rental program in the previously approved Preservation and Public Use Plan (PPUP). Once restored, this will add an additional 48,000 annual rental opportunities for these much-coveted, and affordable, beachside rentals.

Even unrestored, the Crystal Cove cottages have a certain charm

This is a huge public access success story considering this was a private community for approximately 60 years.

Prior to the approval, CCA President and CEO Alix Hobbs had noted, “Securing our permits will be the catalyst to creating a new educational program focusing on coastal engineering. Students and park visitors will learn about our dynamic and changing coastline due to climate change and sea level rise and will experiment with management strategies and innovative solutions.”

One of the cottages, #20, will be dedicated as an “open bed” dorm lodge and will be the first of its kind at Crystal Cove.

Seaside dorm will have 11 beds for students

The “open bed” dorm will have 11 beds and will be available for up to 36 nights per year to be used by students. The balance of the year it will be made available on a first-come, first-serve basis, for $35 dollars per bed, per night.

“We envision a coupled research and education program that engages K-12, undergraduate and graduate students in measuring and analyzing coastal changes at Crystal Cove,” the CCA statement says.

For more information, visit www.crystalcovealliance.org.