On March 16, Business Club speakers will discuss the role of plein air painting in Laguna’s history

The Laguna Beach Business has announced that Rosemary Swimm and Melanie Froysan will be the speakers at the club’s meeting on March 16 from 7:30 – 9 a.m. at the Hotel Laguna, 425 S Coast Hwy.

Rosemary and Melanie will be discussing “Laguna Plein Air Painter’s Association: Past, Present, and Future,” focusing on LPAPA’s role in preserving Laguna’s heritage.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable and are held every third Thursday.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs who meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights.

Non-members are welcome to attend meetings.

For more information about the club or to register to attend a meeting, contact a club member or Bart Zandbergen at 949-455-0300 x218, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com.