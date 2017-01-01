Time to get sold on soldering? To put some class in your art in an art class? SAC is ready for you

Since 2010, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival – a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach – has offered Sawdust Art Classes (SAC) to the public, providing professional artists the opportunity to teach their craft in a hands-on environment.

The classes range from the more casual Arts & Craft Class Series—which starts at $45 per person and includes screen-printing, painting, jewelry making and pottery with the consumption of “craft” libations for those 21 and over—to the more comprehensive one-to-three-day Art Class Workshops. The longer workshops give a more in-depth learning experience to more advanced students who are interested in subjects ranging from abstract figurative painting to bead working to pendant-making.

Multi-tiered classes are also offered for students with all levels of experience to enjoy Sawdust Art Classes. Basic & Intermediate Soldering is perfect for those who are seeking skills for making jewelry in their own home or studio.

Also, ideal for those interested in painting, is the Oil Painting class taught by the talented Laguna Beach artist, John Eagle. In this class, students learn how to create beautiful landscapes and seascapes in oils on canvas.

Sawdust offers beginner to advanced classes to give students the ability to immerse themselves in the artistic field year-round.

With an average of 20 classes per month, SAC enables Sawdust to highlight the artistic history of Laguna Beach and allow local artists to share the arts through education. For more information about these classes, visit www.sawdustartclasses.com.