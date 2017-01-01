Police Files

Drugs, a dog and danger

On Sunday at 11:07 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Ocean Avenue. A search of the car was initiated.

Inside, they found a Chihuahua puppy, a young child, and 42.09 grams of methamphetamine.

The driver, Whitney Michelle Martin Wilkes, 40, Orange, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The child was taken to Orangewood and the pup taken to a shelter.

Throwing chairs off a roof? Bad idea

On Tuesday around 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Coast Hwy in response to a male on a roof throwing chairs down onto the beach.

“Officers detained three people and arrested one of them, 19-year-old Wrackkie Quiogue from Orange, for false identification to a peace officer and minor in possession of alcohol,” said Lt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD.

The other two, juveniles, were released at the scene. No other information was available.

Woman jumps off balcony at Surf & Sand

Last Saturday, March 4, at 9:38 p.m., emergency personnel went to the Surf & Sand to render aid to a woman who fell from a fourth story balcony.

“It appears the woman may have intentionally jumped off the balcony,” said Lt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD. “The woman landed near the pool and there were doctors nearby that immediately tended to her.”

The 33-year-old San Juan Capo resident was taken to the hospital. No updates were available.