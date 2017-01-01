Art & More

Runway fashion designer Brad Elsberry and LOCA will teach the art of making a Fascinating Fascinator

Next in the monthly events offered by LOCA Arts Education is Fascinating Fascinators, a couture hat-making workshop taught by runway fashion designer Brad Elsberry, during which participants will be taught a new sculpting technology involving hot thermoplastics.

Artists, patrons, and newcomers to the Arts Club series are invited to attend. The class will be held on Thurs, March 16, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Kathy Jones studio, 3251 Laguna Canyon Rd.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Brad Elsberry

A fascinating fascinator completed at workshop

Attendees will learn to heat and mold thermoplastics, a colorful new sculpting medium used in theater set designs, and by superhero costume designers. The wearable hat shapes will then be embellished using hot glue and accoutrements such as feathers, mesh, lace, glitter and other bling.

Everyone attending will create a hat to take home, and a hat to contribute to LOCA’s Grand Cabaret fundraising event on April 30.

Admission is free with LOCA membership, and $20 for guests. Snacks and wine are included. Free on-site parking.

Advance registration is required by visiting LOCAarts.org or calling (949) 363-4700 or going to http://www.locaarts.org/event/art-club-fascinators-with-mariana-nelson/