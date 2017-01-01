Rally participants wear red in solidarity on International Women’s Day

At the International Women’s Day rally, held in Laguna on the cobblestones at Main Beach early morning on Wednesday March 8, Kristy Santimyer-Melita carried a sign that said “Power to the Peaceful.”

“I participated this morning because I believe strongly in peaceful protest. This movement, of women fighting for women’s rights, has been going on for at 106 years,” Santimyer Melita said.

“I want to show respect to all the women before me who exercised their right to expression and to represent all the women who are unable to attend today’s action. Women’s rights are human rights, and this day celebrates that fact,” she added.

Click on photos for larger images

Other signs focused on healthcare: “Planned Parenthood saves lives,” one poster read. “Build healthcare. Don’t tear it down,” said another.

“[The rally] is really about honoring women,” said Lisa Berman, who, like the dozens of other participants, wore red in solidarity with women around the world.

Organizer Ginger Osborne explained that the rally was intended, among other things, to advocate for gender equality as well as women’s and children’s health.

Interestingly, just last month, the American Heart Association sponsored a National Wear Red Day to publicize the fact that heart disease is the number one killer of women.

So perhaps Wednesday’s rally performed an inadvertently dual function, offering several messages that organizers would be happy for people around the world to take to heart.