Trash talking – literally – is expected at South Laguna Civic Association’s Annual Meeting on March 13

The South Laguna Civic Association will hold its annual meeting on Monday, March 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the South Coast Water District, 31592 West St.

The goal of the meeting is to launch a dialogue among residents – and between residents and law enforcement – on critical issues related to the safety and condition of South Laguna’s neighborhoods and beaches. That’s where the trash-talking comes in.

“At the heart of our mounting concerns is the quality of life here. Whether you’ve lived here for decades or recently settled in South Laguna, you most likely sense what a special community this is,” Greg O’Loughlin, president, notes in the flyer sent out to residents in the area.

Photo by SLCA

The community garden is deservedly one of South Laguna’s proudest community achievements

“Ours will be a paradise lost, however, if the problems just alluded to are not promptly and effectively addressed by local residents, with help from City officials,” McLoughlin adds, referencing problems with congestion, parking, trash, alcohol and drug use and general chaos that sometimes occurs on the beaches in the summer.

Laura Farinella, chief of the LBPD since 2015, will speak at the annual gathering.

SCLA, founded in 1947, is a long-standing and respected civic organization committed to protect and nurture the village character and residential scale of life in South Laguna.

“For years, our membership has been sufficient to carry out our mission. But the problematic impacts of beach goers are now of such magnitude that SLCA is calling for reinforcements,” Greg Loughlin adds. “Join us and come to our meeting.”

RSVPs should be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . More information can be found at www.southlaguna.org.