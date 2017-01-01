Ted Wells talks history at Taverna: He’ll discuss the impact of Aubrey St. Clair on the look of Laguna

On Saturday, March 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Taverna, a high end Italian restaurant located in a recently remodeled St. Clair masterpiece, is providing a prix fixe menu and a Tuscan style ‘long table’ setting for the Laguna Friends of Architecture to eat and drink and listen to architectural historian, Ted Wells, talk about the history of Aubrey St. Clair and his impact on what Laguna looks like today.

The Taverna building is a remodeled Aubrey St. Clair masterpieces

Aubrey St. Clair (1889-1968) began his architectural career in Pasadena as a draftsman for Wallace Neff, Greene-and-Greene and the giants of the industry at the time. He began his own architectural firm, and moved to Laguna to his grandmother’s cottage at 432 Jasmine in 1936.

Aubrey was very prolific in Laguna and is best known as the architect (collaborating with Wilfred Verity for governmental projects) for the City Hall complex: the Water District offices (1929), Fire Department (1931), and City Hall (1951), all Mediterranean Revival style.

But his influence on Laguna, as Wells will reveal, goes much deeper than that in our town, including many other commercial and residential buildings.

Taverna is located 222 Ocean Ave, formerly the home of Federal Savings and Loan. This event is limited to only 25 to 35 guests, so those interested should make a reservation now. Call 949-715-0821 or stop in at Taverna to make a reservation, letting them know you’re with the Laguna Friends of Architecture. Price is $30 per person, inclusive of tax and tip.