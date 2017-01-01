Boys & Girls Club will honor 200 club members at annual Awards Night ceremony on March 24

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will hold their annual Awards Night ceremony on March 24at the Club’s Canyon Branch location.

Two hundred Club members from the Canyon, Bluebird, and Lang Branch as well as the Teen Center will be recognized as outstanding youth for their dedication to improving their community by being positive, respectful, and caring young citizens.

More than 100 families will attend the annual ceremony and enjoy a light dinner, photo slideshow and presentation from the Club’s staff. Among the 200 Club kids that are being honored at the ceremony, a 2016 Youth of the Year will be announced.

The Youth of the Year award is the most prestigious tribute within the organization and is awarded to three young individuals who demonstrate strong moral character, community service involvement and leadership skills over the course of their membership at the Club.





B & G club members and staff held signs with positive phases such as, “You Are Loved” and “Trust Yourself”, during Laguna’s 51st Patriots Day Parade. Pictured: Pam Estes and Bradley Butler

Any donation is greatly appreciated and will contribute to the success of the evening. Local businesses interested in donating food (sandwich, veggie or cookie trays) are asked to contact Jason Gupta at (949) 494-2535 x7931 or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Canyon Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning, year- round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. Visit www.bcglaguna.org for more information.