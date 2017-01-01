Chefs come together for Annual Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation For No Kid Hungry at Montage, May 21

Montage Laguna Beach, the five-star, five-diamond oceanfront Laguna Beach resort, will host the 10th annual Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation For No Kid Hungry event on May 21.

A number of celebrity chefs will come together to prepare fresh farm-to-table delicacies to further Share Our Strength’s mission to end childhood hunger in Orange County and across the nation. Event attendees will enjoy an afternoon of delectable tastings, fine wines, signature cocktails, and picturesque panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean at Montage.

In addition to delicious food and drinks, the event will feature a silent and live auction with live entertainment by the local band, The Kalama Brothers.

This year’s event will be hosted by Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani, who owns several restaurants in Italy. His most famed restaurants include Café Firenze in Moorpark,

CA, (his first North American opening), as well as Chicago favorites and celebrity hotspots, Bar Siena and Siena Tavern.

Executive Chef Craig Strong of Studio, Montage Laguna Beach’s award-winning signature restaurant, will be joined by the following talented celebrity chefs: Chef Bruce Kalman, Union Pasadena, LA; Chef Dakota Weiss, Sweetfin Poke, LA; Chef Bryant Taylor, Chianina Steakhouse, Long Beach; Chef Eric Samaniego, Michael’s On Naples, Long Beach; Chef Jason Neroni, Rose Café, Venice; and Chef Lee Smith, Executive Pastry Chef, Montage Laguna Beach.

Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength.

Since the campaign’s launch, No Kid Hungry and its partners have connected kids struggling with hunger to more than 500 million meals. In 2016, Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry raised enough to help feed children in need more than 1,800,000 healthy meals.

Local beneficiaries include Second Harvest Orange County Food Bank and Community Action Partnership of OC.

Southern California Gas Company has supported Laguna Beach Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry since the event began ten years ago, and will be honored as the Ten Year Anniversary Honoree.

As contributors to the charity, guests will enjoy the celebrity chef Tasting and VIP “Meet the Chefs” After Party from 2 – 7 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $300, or $325 at the event. To buy tickets, visit http://ce.strength.org/events/laguna-beach-taste-nation.