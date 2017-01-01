Drones under scrutiny: subcommittee to review proposed ordinance

By BARBARA DIAMOND

That annoying droning noise heard overhead just might be a Drone.

The proliferation of unmanned aircraft and concerns about public safety and privacy prompted Police Chief Laura Farinella to propose an ordinance to strike a balance between the rights of drone users and the rights of the residents.

“Drones have value---my son got one for Christmas--as a hobby and for commercial use,” said Farinella.

Realtors use them, as well as fire, police and marine safety departments, Farinella told the council, and Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow said his department has used a drone.

However, complaints regularly come in to Farinella and Snow about noise, fear of crashes and possible criminal use, such as casing a residence for burglary.

Drones are capable of taking great pics – and can be very annoying…

“All cities are struggling with how to let people enjoy the drones and still protect the privacy of residents,” Farinella said.

A local ordinance must not step on the Federal Aviation Administration regulations. However, the FAA is more concerned with air space above 400 feet or near an airport, Farinella summarized.

“The challenge is how far local regulations can go without conflicting with the FAA,” said city Attorney Philip Kohn. “The city does not have an open-ended invitation to regulate.”

Farinella’s concerns include flying over restricted areas and reports of drones hovering in front of windows of residents, including one report from a women who was showering at the time.

“Many drones have wide-angle lenses which can’t invade privacy,” said professional film maker Cory Sparkuhl. “I am not a hobbyist. I am an artist.”

He suggested the city not only set limits on where drones could be flown, but also the hours they could be flown.

“We are not concerned about the professionals: it’s the other guys,” said Councilman Steve Dicterow.

The council approved the suggestion by licensed commercial drone operator Joseph Cockrell to appoint a committee, including the professionals, to review the ordinance and report back to council.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd was appointed liaison to the committee.