Print | Email

Free arts marketing workshop for artists – with a focus on the digital world – takes place on March 23

The City of Laguna Beach, in coordination with the National Arts Marketing Project (NAMP), will hold a free marketing workshop on Thurs, March 23. J Reese, associate media director for NIKE at Razorfish, will lead the workshop. 

Titled “The Artist’s Post-Digital Playbook for Marketing and Engagement,” the workshop has been uniquely tailored to address the most appropriate traditional and digital marketing mediums, leveraging available marketing tactics using the most effective strategies, and managing the selected marketing communications methods.

To attend this event, register online at http://www.eventbright.com/ by March 10.

This will be the fourth workshop facilitated by the City of Laguna Beach and NAMP. NAMP is a program of Americans for the Arts, a national non-profit organization that supports the arts in America. This workshop has been funded by the lodging establishments and the City.

For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Workshop details, times and location will be emailed after registration.

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.