Free arts marketing workshop for artists – with a focus on the digital world – takes place on March 23

The City of Laguna Beach, in coordination with the National Arts Marketing Project (NAMP), will hold a free marketing workshop on Thurs, March 23. J Reese, associate media director for NIKE at Razorfish, will lead the workshop.

Titled “The Artist’s Post-Digital Playbook for Marketing and Engagement,” the workshop has been uniquely tailored to address the most appropriate traditional and digital marketing mediums, leveraging available marketing tactics using the most effective strategies, and managing the selected marketing communications methods.

To attend this event, register online at http://www.eventbright.com/ by March 10.

This will be the fourth workshop facilitated by the City of Laguna Beach and NAMP. NAMP is a program of Americans for the Arts, a national non-profit organization that supports the arts in America. This workshop has been funded by the lodging establishments and the City.

For more information, email . Workshop details, times and location will be emailed after registration.