Full day kindergarten programs are set for 2017 – 18: Important dates for parents to note

Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, El Morro and Top of the World elementary schools will implement a full-day kindergarten program.

Orientation days for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students include a campus tour, information about programs offered, and directions on registering online.

Orientation will take place at El Morro on April 13 at 9:30 a.m. and May 18 at 6 p.m., and at Top of the World on May 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Children must be five years old on or before September 1, 2017 to enroll for the 2017-18 school year as a kindergarten student. School begins on September 5.

El Morro and Top of the World elementary schools will open the online registration process for kindergarten on April 10. Parents interested in enrolling their child at either school must complete the new student online enrollment process on lbusd.org/enrollment prior to attending registration day.

Registration will be held at El Morro on April 25 and Top of the World on May 10, both from 9 a.m. until noon.

Currently, the district operates half-day morning and afternoon sessions. The full day kindergarten program will extend the school day for all kindergarten students to begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 2:10 p.m., which will begin slightly after and end slightly before the school day for grades 1 through 5 to accommodate traffic flow.

Transitional kindergarten at El Morro will remain a half-day session.