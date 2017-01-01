Lloyd Charton, president of No Square Theatre, well-known lawyer and businessman, dies on Mt. Baldy

By STU SAFFER & LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Laguna Beach lost a somewhat hidden gem over the weekend when Lloyd Charton died while climbing Mt. Baldy Saturday. ABC News reported that San Bernardino County fire officials responded to a rescue call Saturday morning at about 10:45 at an infamously tricky trail in the area of Devil’s Backbone on Mt. Baldy. Two victims were spotted.

Charton was declared dead at the scene. ABC News reported that the second victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. The Devil’s Backbone trail is especially hazardous this time of year due to melting snow, with portions of the trail currently only 12 inches wide.

According to Bree Burgess Rosen, a close friend and founder of No Square Theatre, he climbed Mt. Baldy almost every Friday.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo from Facebook

Lloyd Charton in his element, climbing mountains

Charton was a major supporter and sponsor of No Square Theatre since 2004 and contributed to other local charities.

He invested in local real estate and was a half owner of the Heisler Building when it was sold to Sam Goldstein.

He and Stu Saffer met nearly 40 years ago when Stu took over a Santa Ana commercial building and became Lloyd’s landlord. Charton was a struggling young lawyer then who also hosted a radio talk show in OC called “The People’s Lawyer.” He was an outspoken advocate for those who needed help and often provided free legal service to people accused of crimes.

In the mid 90s, things changed when he was the lawyer for a Brea woman whose teenage son was goaded into trying to turn over major drug dealers by police. The boy was murdered by drug dealers and Charton was successful in obtaining a much-heralded wrongful death judgment in favor of the mother, who had written the police letters telling them she opposed the idea. The jury awarded millions in the case and Charton’s future in the legal field was assured.

He doted on his family and is survived by his wife, Stella, two sons, a daughter and grandchildren.

No services have been announced.