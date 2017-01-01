Parking issues/Downtown Specific Plan update will be presented at meeting on March 22

The City will continue its work on the Downtown Specific Plan Update on Wed, March 22, at a special meeting of the Planning Commission at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

City staff and parking consultant IBI Group will present the draft findings and recommendations of the Downtown Specific Plan Area Parking Actual Demand Study for review and discussion with the Planning Commission.

A copy of the IBI Group draft report, including a staff report is available to review on the project webpage (link included below).

Additional meetings will occur in 2017 to continue reviewing draft amendments of the Downtown Specific Plan document.

This meeting and future meetings play an essential role to obtain input from the community and direction from the Planning Commission, and to identify the City’s priorities for the future of the downtown.

For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update contact:

Wendy Jung, senior planner, at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ; or visit www.lagunabeachcity.net.