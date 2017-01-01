Skeleton Crew will make their worldwide debut at Marine Room Tavern on March 29

On Wed, March 29, at 8 p.m. at the Marine Room Tavern, The Skeleton Crew makes their worldwide debut. The Skeleton Crew is a brand new musical collaboration of Laguna locals Bob Campion/ lead vocals, Casey Simpson/ vocals/Guitar, Dan Shapero/keyboards, Orin Neufeld/guitar, Paul Brown/drums, and Paul Kaas/bass/vocals.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo submitted by Dan Shapero

Front row, L-R, Bob Campion, Dan Shapero on floor, Casey Simpson

Back row, L-R, on couch, Orin Neufeld, Paul Brown, Paul Kaas

The Skeleton Crew band began as a Grateful Dead fan “jam session” and has evolved into a tribute to The Grateful Dead, the most beloved and successful touring band of all time.

According to co-founding member Bob Campion, The Skeleton Crew’s mission is to help keep the Grateful Dead’s music and legacy alive for future generations, and in doing so, be true to the spirit of one of America’s greatest iconic bands.

The band members have a history of being civic-minded. The Skeleton Crew pulls from local bands The Blues Offenders and the Kooks. Both bands have supported and volunteered for a variety of charitable causes, including The Laguna Beach Food Pantry (Pantry Palooza), Bluebird Canyon landslide victims fund, Friendship Shelter, Laguna Beach School Power, and the Laguna Beach Football, Baseball, Soccer, and Water Polo Boosters.

More information about the Skeleton Crew can be found on the Band website www.ocskeletoncrew.com and https://www.facebook.com/OCSkeletonCrew/