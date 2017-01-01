Police Files

Age and wisdom don’t always go hand in hand

It’s commonly thought that age and wisdom go together, but this duo is the exception to the rule.

On Friday evening around 6:30 p.m., officers stopped a Ford Taurus for a vehicle code violation. The two older male occupants were found to be in possession of drugs.

Officers arrested 62-year-old Remlow Blevins from Laguna Beach for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and 59-year-old Richard Goodman from Mission Viejo for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

High-risk traffic stop comes with drugs

On Saturday at 9:16 a.m., officers were alerted to a stolen Honda CRV that had entered the city on Laguna Canyon Road. It had been reported stolen in Santa Ana on March 3.

“Officers found the vehicle in the 600 block of Laguna Canyon Road,” said Lt. Tim Kleiser of the LBPD. “They stopped the vehicle on the 200 block of Cliff Drive and since it was a high risk stop, traffic was stopped in each direction.” High-risk traffic stops involve multiple patrol units with guns drawn.

The driver, Juan Gutierrez, 22, of Laguna Hills, was arrested for vehicle theft.

Officers also found a glass pipe on his person and a total of 6.98 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket and in the vehicle, adding on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This St. Patrick’s Day, plan before you party!

Impaired driving, drugs and alcohol can kill

St. Patrick’s Day has become one of the nation’s favorite holidays to celebrate and party. Unfortunately, too many people are taking to the roads after drinking, making the holiday one of our most dangerous. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 252 people lost their lives in drunk driving-related crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period from 2011-2015. More than a fourth of them were killed in drunk driving crashes that occurred in the early morning, post-party hours (midnight to 5:59 a.m.).

That’s why the Laguna Beach Police Department and the California Office of Traffic Safety are teaming up to reach all drivers with an important life-saving message and warning: Don’t Drive Impaired by Drugs or Alcohol.

Drugs such as many prescription medications, marijuana or illicit drugs can also lead to impairment and unsafe driving. When mixed with even a small amount of alcohol, the affects can be compounded.

Additional officers from the Laguna Beach Police Department will deploy this weekend specifically to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment. In addition to this St Patrick’s Day enforcement effort, all police, sheriff and the CHP will be on heightened alert ready to stop and arrest any impaired driver throughout the weekend.

These needless deaths can be prevented. Planning a sober ride home before the party begins is the first step in staying safe on St. Patrick’s Day. Don’t wait until you’ve already been drinking to make your transportation decision. Designate your sober driver in advance, and never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.

This enforcement effort is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration who reminds everyone to be alert and ‘Report Drunk Drivers – Call 9-1-1’ if you see a dangerous driver.

For further information, please contact Lieutenant Jeff Calvert at (949) 464-6655 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

From a press release