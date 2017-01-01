On National Doctor’s Day, March 30, recognize your

physician with a message of appreciation

As part of National Doctor’s Day, Mission Hospital asks everyone to recognize a special physician who cared for them or a loved one. Words as well as support are the most powerful source of gratitude. Nearly 800 highly skilled physicians are affiliated with Mission Hospital, encompassing 56 medical specialties from addiction medicine to infectious diseases and internal medicine to vascular surgery.

Not only will the gift affirm the commitment of an exceptional physician, it will also support the critical programs and lifesaving care provided every day at Mission Hospital. Mission Hospital Foundation is the philanthropic catalyst for Mission Hospital. The foundation embodies the Spirit of Giving™ by building lifelong relationships with community members and raising funds for Mission Hospital.

First do no harm

On National Doctor’s Day, thank your physician

Every dollar donated to Mission Hospital Foundation supports ongoing investment in: advanced technology and cutting-edge programs and services, innovative research, nursing excellence, and community benefit programs. Philanthropy will enable Mission Hospital to acquire and provide the most sophisticated resources to enhance the comprehensive integration of care at every level, yielding superior patient outcomes.

Send a message of appreciation to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call Mission Hospital Foundation at (949) 364-7783. Community members may also make a contribution in honor of a physician at www.mission4health.com/doctorsday.