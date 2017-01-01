Authors will speak at Laguna Beach Books on March 23 and March 26

On Thurs, March 23 at 6 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes author Susan Meissner. Susan will be discussing her new book, A Bridge Across the Ocean, a compelling novel that follows the lives of three women, past and present, connected by a seventy-year-old tragedy that took place aboard the Queen Mary.

Drawing from memories of June Allen, a passenger on the first voyage of the Queen Mary in 1946, which carried war brides across the Atlantic to their American husbands, the story shifts between the war years in Europe, the 1946 voyage, and present day California.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

A Bridge across the Ocean, an historic novel, by Susan Meissner

Susan Meissner is a former managing editor of a weekly newspaper and an award-winning columnist. She is the award-winning author of Secrets of a Charmed Life, A Fall of Marigolds, and Stars Over Sunset Boulevard, among other novels.

On Sunday, March 26 at 4 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes author Lisa Napoli. Lisa will be discussing her new book, Ray & Joan: The Man Who Made the McDonald’s Fortune and the Woman Who Gave It All Away.

Ray & Joan is an American tale of corporate intrigue and private passion: a struggling Mad Men–era salesman with a vision for a fast-food franchise that would become one of the world’s most enduring brands, and a beautiful woman willing to risk her marriage and her reputation to promote controversial causes that touched her deeply.

Submitted photo

Ray & Joan, a tale of corporate intrigue and private passion, by Lisa Napoli

Lisa, who has lived for the last dozen years in southern California, was inspired to write this book by a public artwork with a mysterious provenance. In her three decades as a journalist, she’s worked for The New York Times, MSNBC, the public radio show Marketplace, and a variety of other outlets. Her first book, Radio Shangri-La, is about the impact of media culture on the mysterious Kingdom of Bhutan, where she was invited to help start a radio station at the dawn of democratic rule.Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 So Coast Hwy, Ste 105, 949-494-4779, www.lagunabeachbooks.com.