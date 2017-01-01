Bel Canto Women’s Choir will highlight Sunday service at LBUMC

Bel Canto Women’s Choir of Azusa Pacific University is set to perform at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church Sunday, March 19, during the church’s 10 a.m. worship service.

Submitted photo

Bel Canto Women’s Choir will sing this Sunday at 10 a.m. at LBUMC

The Bel Canto Women’s Choir, under the direction of David Hughes, DMA, presents more than 20 performances each year. With more than 40 years of service history, the 50-voice ensemble travels extensively.

The Choir has performed internationally in places as diverse as Romania, Poland, and South Africa in cooperation with APU’s Center for Student Action.

Caterina Paton, a member of the choir is also a member of LBUMC, which is located at 21632 Wesley Drive. A potluck luncheon will be served following the worship service.

For additional information, visit the church’s website at www.lbumc.org.