Legendary Laguna band, Members of Honk, will perform benefit for Boys & Girls Club on April 26

Laguna Beach Live! will present great music for a great cause – an evening with rock/surf legends The Members of Honk on Wed April 26 to benefit Live! Music & Kids, a music education program offered, at no charge, to children at the Boys & Girls Club and Laguna schools.

Members of Honk is a local Laguna surf/rock/pop band that became a legend early on after scoring Greg MacGillivray’s epic surf movie, 5 Summer Stories. They went on to release three records notching a #1 record with a song from the film entitled Pipeline Sequence and toured nationally with Loggins and Messina, Chicago and The Beach Boys.

Submitted photo

Members of Honk concert will raise funds for free music education for kids

Along with Tris’s connection with Chicago, Richard Stekol penned several songs with Kenny Loggins for the film Caddy Shack and Steve Wood toured with Kenny as his keyboardist and musical director for ten years where, among other things, he arranged, sang backgrounds and played keyboards on Kenny’s biggest hit Footloose.

Members of Honk features Beth Fitchet Wood, Richard Stekol and Steve Wood, the 3 singer songwriters that make up the core of the legendary Orange County band Honk. The group also features Alan Deremo on bass and Matt Magiera or Frank Cotinola on drums.

To listen to HONK, click here.

Laguna Beach Live! Music & Kids programs give students the opportunity to connect to the joy and creativity of music, critical to their academic, social and emotional growth. By introducing youth to music, the programs are building future audiences and encouraging students to explore music as a hobby or profession. Music enhances education and nurtures our youth. Studies have shown that youth given guided musical instruction for an hour or two a week show measurable improvements in cognitive and social skills.

This special concert is in the cabaret setting, 6 – 8 p.m., at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Cyn Road. Doors open 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, and a special VIP package for $100 includes premier seating, a visit with the artists and a signed CD. A special menu and full bar are available.

For tickets, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 800-595-4849. For information, call 949-715-9713.