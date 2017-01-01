Print | Email

Winners of LPAPA’s 11th Annual “Less is More” juried art show announced

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) announced the award-winning artists for its 11th Annual “Less is More” juried art show of small works.  

First place went to Kirsten Anderson for “Into the Glow” (8” x 8” oil); second place to Judith Cameron for “Back Bay Morning” (8” x 10” oil); and third place to LPAPA Signature Artist Carolyn Hesse-Low for “Watery Route” (9” x 12” oil).

Click on photo for larger image

Into the Glow by First Place Winner Kirsten Anderson

Artist Member Toni Danchik, “Dog Walker 2” (9” x 12” oil) and Artist Member Julia Seelos, “Eucalyptus Glory” (9” x 12” oil) earned honorable mentions.

The paintings are on exhibition from Feb 28 – April 3 at Forest and Ocean Gallery, 480 Ocean Ave.

 

