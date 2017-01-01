Summer parking: Eight recommendations about rates and spaces are approved

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The city is getting in gear for the summer parking implosion.

Eight recommendations to manage 2017 summer parking were approved by the City Council at a meeting in early March.

The goal of the recommendations was to encourage visiting motorists to park outside of downtown by providing more peripheral sites, improving service and increasing downtown meter rates.

Hourly meter rates will be increased from $3 to $3.75 on downtown streets, the Glenneyre Street parking structure, on Coast Highway from Legion to Aster Street, with meters enforced two hours longer until 9 p.m., which will affect residents as well as tourists.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Lots of cars on a winter’s day near Las Brisas…and summer is still a’comin’

Some Forest Ave merchants said last year that the summer meter rate increase hurt their business. Others said they were not aware of the increase.

The council also approved a reprise of last year’s star improvement: Summer Breeze, a partnership with Orange County transportation Authority to bus folks from an Irvine Co. parking lot on weekends.

“Summer Breeze is a good idea,” said South Laguna resident John Thomas. “The problem is, it is a very expensive program for the results we get. The cost to the city was $85,000.”

Thomas calculated that about 65 cars a day were kept out of the downtown.

However, he said, to keep those cars out of the city, 26 bus trips were added, for a net reduction of 39 trips per day.

“On that basis, it cost $134.98 for every net vehicle kept out of town,” said Thomas. “It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t repeat the experiment, but we need to reduce the cost.”

He suggested finding a closer parking lot.

City Public Works Deputy Director Paula Faust said Summer Breeze is expected to draw more motorists this year.

“We are working on a more robust public relations program,” Faust told the council.

The recommendation to lease peripheral parking sites at the Laguna College of Art and Design, Mission Hospital Laguna Beach and the Boys and Girls Club was approved. Two electronic message signs will bought to direct motorists to them, at a cost of $36,505.

Michael Baker International will be paid $30,000 to collect data and analyses of the 2017 summer parking management plan and report back to council.