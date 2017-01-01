Playhouse announces 2017-2018 season: countdown to 100th anniversary includes three Tony winners

Laguna Playhouse has announced its 2017-2018 season of shows. Executive Director Ellen Richard comments, “We are incredibly excited about our 97th season. It is a huge season of musicals and plays, unlike anything we have been able to produce in years. And there are several shows next year that people will find particularly timely. Pieces that look at diversity, justice and inclusion through the lens of brilliant writers. I know our audience will leave the theatre having very interesting conversations.”

This summer get ready to rock with an all-new production of Hairspray in July; then get ready to be rocked out some more as you spend A Night with Janis Joplin; then the Playhouse will try to seduce you with the Broadway version of the classic The Graduate; followed by the remarkable Pulitzer & Tony award-winning I Am My Own Wife; the riveting courtroom drama 12 Angry Men; and completing the season will be another Pulitzer Prize & Tony winner, Clybourne Park.

Also included in the season is a yet to be announced Artistic Director’s Choice and a special bonus with the third engagement from Lythgoe Family Panto with Aladdin & Jasmine’s Winter Wish.

“There is simply no better year to subscribe and become a member of our Playhouse family as we are about to turn 100 and have never looked better!” adds Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham.

Subscriptions to the 2017-2018 - 97thseason are now available by calling the box office at 949-497-2787 (ARTS) or online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com. 6-Play Season Tickets range from $279 - $351.

Single tickets range from $48 - $66. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. The box office is open Mondays – Saturdays: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (open until showtime on performance days); Sundays: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to more than 80,000 patrons each season. Laguna Playhouse is also home to the annual Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Beach Music Festival and Laguna Beach Concert Band.

For more information on all shows and programming, with complete details about the dates and times of the upcoming season’s shows, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Cyn Rd.