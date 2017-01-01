Mystic Arts Gallery celebrates an evening of art on March 18 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Mystic Arts Gallery recommends enjoying an extended St. Patrick’s Day Party at their place, 664 S. Coast Hwy, on Sat March 18.

Submitted photo

Ceramicist Jaime Weber’s new work will be on display

The Gallery will feature new work from ceramicist Jaime Weber as well as onsite poetry writing by mixed media artist and poet Brent Kreischer. There will be live music, appetizers and an original raffle.

At this one-time event, Mystic Arts will also welcome guest artist Josh Cardinali of Stoney Eye Studios, who is showcasing his fantastic stencils of original pinups.

Visit www.mysticartslaguna.com for information.