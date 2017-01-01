BOOM goes the new Coast Inn remodeling proposal

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Planning Commission on Wednesday sent the proposed remodel of the Coast Inn back to the drawing board.

All five commissioners expressed reservations about the proposed pool and the size of rooftop deck. They all found fault with the response to their concerns voiced at the previous hearing on the project

“The majority of the issues raised at the previous meeting have not been addressed,” said Commissioner Ken Sadler. “The Design Review Board allows only three hearings.

“My feeling,” he told project architect Marshall Ininns, “you get one more shot and then we vote it up or down. I am not close to supporting this project.”

Members of the audience, many of whom had sat through the lengthy hearing on the proposed revisions to the Historical Preservation Ordinance, were evenly split.

Ininns said the project would have had a lot more supporters if the hearing had not been held so late. The project was listed as the second item on the agenda but the commission flip-flopped it with the third item and the Coast Inn hearing didn’t start until about 9:50 p.m., ending well after 11 p.m.

Gregg Abel leads off for supporters of the remodel

Architectural designer and contractor Gregg Abel led off for the supporters.

“I am surprised at the pushback on this project,” said Abel, son of the late architect Chris Abel.

The elder Abel had remodeled the exterior of the hotel and designed the longtime liquor store across Mountain Street, which is part of the proposed project.

“Marshall is taking the two buildings and trying to bring them back to their original charm,” said Abel.

Village Laguna President Johanna Felder said the project was just too big and Boom Boom probably never held 600 people at one time, as claimed.

Ininns said the fire department posted a limit of 600 occupants, which would indicate a possibility of even bigger crowds. He was backed up by project supporter Aaron Talerico, who said he’d been there back in the day and place was always packed.

The project is huge. The hotel and Boom Boom Room stretch along Mountain Road from South Coast Highway to Gaviota Drive.

As proposed, the project includes a 24-room hotel, with three restaurants, a pool deck with a bar area, covered parking garage, conference room, spa/gym and includes the deli/liquor store and an Olympic Cottage, across the street.

Girven suggests recommending the Pacific Ocean to guests instead of building a swimming pool

Darrylin Girven recommended eliminating the pool from the project.

“It is really hard for me to understand why the property owners need a pool,” she said. “They should encourage their guests, as if they need to, to swim and enjoy one of the best water quality oceans in Southern California.

“If it’s about a nice warm pool to swim in, in the winter time I might suggest they rent out wet suits just like the rest of us wear when the ocean is cold in the winter.”

Chamber of Commerce President Ken Fischbeck urged the commission to approve the project as proposed.

“Get this project off the dime so the area can get back to the vital area it used to be,” said Fischbeck.

Commission Chair Sue Kempf summed up the commission’s dissatisfaction.

“It looks like our issues were not addressed or nominally addressed,” she said. “Take another stab at it.”

The next hearing is scheduled for May 17.