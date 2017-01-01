New Raptor computerized visitor registration system approved for LBUSD

On March 14, the LBUSD approved the implementation of a new computerized visitor registration system. The system will screen visitors to district schools to ensure efficient tracking and consistency of security procedures.

Purchased from Raptor Technologies, the system will allow school personnel to scan a visitor’s driver’s license, state identification or passport and issue a printed visitor badge.

Once scanned, the software will conduct a near-instant check to see if the visitor is listed on any sex offender registries. If the system identifies a match between the visitor and the database, the school’s administrator is alerted.

Registration system will identify sex offenders listed on databases

The system only stores a person’s name and whether or not he or she is a sex offender. No other information is stored by the system or the district.

Subsequent visits will not require the visitor’s identification to be scanned. At that point, the visitor will provide their name and a badge will be printed that the person wears during their visit.

The badge will have a picture, name, date, time and the area of the school the person is visiting. If a parent has children at more than one school, he or she will have to provide ID the first time at every school they visit.

Goal of system is to enhance safety at all district schools

“This system will further enhance the district’s efforts to improve safety at all schools by allowing school officials to monitor who visits the schools and when they are in the buildings,” said Jeff Dixon, interim assistant superintendent of business services.

The district anticipates implementation of the new system in late April.

Anaheim Elementary, Irvine, and Santa Ana districts in Orange County also use the Raptor system.