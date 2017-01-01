Annual City track meet takes place on April 7 at LBHS

The City of Laguna Beach will host the annual Community Track Meet on Friday, April 7 between 5 and 8 p.m.. The track meet is open to children under the age of 14 (kids who were born in 2002 or after). Children run in heats with others their own age and can participate in sprints (50, 100 meter or 200 meters) or longer runs (400, 800 or 1600 meters).

Field events include: long jump, softball throw, high jump, and shot put. The top four winners in each age division advance to the Orange County Track Meet on Sunday, May 7 at Laguna Hills High School.

If your child is interested in participating in the track meet on Friday, April 7, register by visiting www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Also, volunteers are needed. These VIPs make or break the track meet. If you would like to volunteer, call Alexis Braun, Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0762, as soon as possible.