Print | Email

Annual City track meet takes place on April 7 at LBHS

The City of Laguna Beach will host the annual Community Track Meet on Friday, April 7 between 5 and 8 p.m.. The track meet is open to children under the age of 14 (kids who were born in 2002 or after). Children run in heats with others their own age and can participate in sprints (50, 100 meter or 200 meters) or longer runs (400, 800 or 1600 meters). 

Field events include: long jump, softball throw, high jump, and shot put. The top four winners in each age division advance to the Orange County Track Meet on Sunday, May 7 at Laguna Hills High School. 

If your child is interested in participating in the track meet on Friday, April 7, register by visiting www.lagunabeachcity.net.

Also, volunteers are needed. These VIPs make or break the track meet. If you would like to volunteer, call Alexis Braun, Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0762, as soon as possible.

 

Shaena Stabler and Stu Saffer are the co-owners. Shaena is the Publisher and Stu is the Editor-in-Chief.

Lynette Brasfield is our Managing Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: StuNewsLaguna@Yahoo.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.510.5218

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.