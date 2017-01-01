Brain health is the topic at the Laguna Beach Library on March 22 & 29, presented by Alzheimer’s OC

The Laguna Library will host the final two events in its informative series presented by the Alzheimer’s Orange County Association. The second event will be held on Wed, March 22, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Speaker Ben Allen’s topic will be Brain Health.

The third event will be held on the following Wed, March 29, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., and the topic will be Programs and Services.

Since 1982, Alzheimer’s Orange County has been the center for Alzheimer’s resources and is dedicated to providing quality care and support services to thousands of residents of Orange County who are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease and other related dementia. They also partner with local researchers to populate clinical trials to help find a cure.

These events are free. The library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., 949-497-1733.