Mission Hospital Laguna Beach gets a new MRI

This week the new MRI was installed at the Sue and Bill Gross Emergency Department at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach. This lifesaving technology was made possible through the Gross’ very generous $10 million gift to enhance emergency services.  

The MRI will be open for service in late April.

Mission Hospital is thrilled to get latest MRI machine

The MRI is part of a comprehensive plan funded by the Grosses that includes new imaging technologies, expanded and enhanced facilities, and the provision of emergency support services to ensure sustainability for generations to come.  

The need for advanced imaging technology is critical in caring for emergency medicine patients. 

The Gross’ gift will fund imaging enhancements that will enrich patient comfort and convenience, promote optimal healing and augment the efficiency of treatment.

The Gross' gift will fund imaging enhancements that will enrich patient comfort and convenience, promote optimal healing and augment the efficiency of treatment.

 

