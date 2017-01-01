The call of my gall: or, why I am so happy about the new imaging equipment at Mission Laguna Beach

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Except for a recurring case of tennis elbow (despite never playing the game) I was, a few years back at 59, a healthy individual.

But one early morning, caught in the intertidal zone between sleep and wakefulness, I dreamed that I had swallowed a large conch shell. Then I woke up and the conch shell was still lodged in my upper abdominal area.

I don’t like to fuss. But I knew something was wrong. I’d had quite a few episodes of similar pain, though not as bad. I was driven to the ER at Mission Hospital Laguna.

During sweaty moments of agony while being admitted – which fortunately didn’t take long – I caught sight of myself in the mirror. My eyes had turned a delicate shade of lemon.

“Gallstones, most likely,” the doctor said.

During the course of my life, I have spent quite a bit of time thinking about my various organs, being by nature somewhat of a hypochondriac.

For one thing, my father died of cardiac arrest when he was only 39 years old, so I have long been attuned to every skip and beat, every twitch and hopscotch of my heart.

Most organs, some moles and a few muscle aches have had their fifteen minutes during my decades-long scrutiny.

But my gallbladder? No. Oh, I knew I had one. Where it resided, I had no idea. I had never, ever, ever worried about my gallbladder.

No one talks about gallbladders. No one makes movies starring pale heroines abed, suffering biliary colic, gazing into the eyes of her beloved as she fades away. Bile is not romantic. Bile is vile.

Now I know that the gallbladder, a pear-shaped organ, is approximately three inches by two and is tucked into a space beneath the liver. It stores bile, which is used to break down fatty foods.

Like an automated pet feeder, it sends out bile as needed.

Sometimes the bile duct becomes blocked with migrating gallstones.

Turns out the bile duct is extremely anti-immigration—think Minute Men, think Donald Trump—and in my case was reacting accordingly, creating a wall, sending boatloads of bile back, which had subsequently invaded my liver, inflaming the organ to a riotous red, and making a solid attempt to poison my pancreas.

I was admitted to the hospital. My nurses had Midsummer-Nights-Dream kinds of names, Blossom and Aricela. They fluttered around me.

She is a very sick woman, I heard someone say, and I felt a perverse pride. I am not a hypochondriac, not today, I thought. Today I am very sick.

Because of the uncertain diaspora of my migrant stones, I needed an MRI.

So I was loaded onto a gurney and driven in an ambulance to the main Mission Hospital. Pain meds helped, but there was discomfort, let’s say, en route. I’d rather have been happily abed with my new IV.

To say I enjoyed the MRI would be dishonest, but I liked that it was finding out what was causing me such pain.

Back on the gurney, back in the ambulance. The novelty of actually being in an ambulance wears off fast. Too much history has taken place in those vehicles to make them a pleasant ride. Better than a hearse – but, you know.

Fortunately the MRI had been able to pinpoint the exact location of the migrating gallstones, which made the subsequent surgery to flush the stones out much easier.

My gallbladder was removed several weeks later. I haven’t missed it one bit since.

Polyp and pimple, bump and bend, stone and bone, we (me, myself and I) are all in this together, that I understand now. I cannot worry about the multitudes I contain.

But that level of comfort is only possible because of imaging machines, without which my life might not now be, well, my life (there’s more to tell, but I’ve bored you enough, and all is good now).

And now I am now within mere miles of an MRI at the amazing Mission Hospital Laguna Beach, which enhances my comfort level even more.

Hooray for Sue and Bill Gross for their compassion and foresight. And hooray for all the nurses and doctors who took care of me, too.