Vocalist Melissa Morgan appears for the first time on March 29 at Laguna Beach Live! Jazz Wednesdays

Outstanding vocalist Melissa Morgan brings her extraordinary talent to Laguna for the first time on March 29 for Laguna Beach Live!’s Jazz Wednesdays series at [seven-degrees]. The intimate venue offers a full bar and a special buffet dinner menu for purchase.

Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. and the doors and kitchen open at 5 p.m. for a great pairing of outstanding talent and delicious food.

Melissa Morgan will perform at [seven-degrees] on March 29

Brought up in the jazz clubs of New York, award winning vocalist Melissa Morgan has made a name for herself on the East Coast as a gifted classically trained jazz and blues singer who seduces and captivates her audience. A recent transplant to California, she’s here to blow the audience away with her rare sound.

Cover charge is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. To purchase tickets buy online www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. Information line is 949-715-9713.

The series closes out with West Coast Jazz performed by Tony Guerrero Quintet on April 12.

Also not to be missed: on April 26, Rock/Surf Legends Members of Honk come together for an exciting evening of music to raise funds for education programs for Laguna Beach kids.