Tour on May 6 offers a personal and culinary encounter with OC’s Muslim community

On Sat, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a unique tour dubbed Understanding Islam, offers a rare opportunity to visit two Orange County mosques and meet their representatives.

Created by local tour entrepreneur and retired teacher Bill Hoffman, owner of Hoffy Tours, with Dr. Geoffry White, a therapist and social justice activist, the daylong tour includes a catered Middle Eastern lunch and comfortable bus transportation from Laguna Beach. The cost is $75 per person.

Destinations include the Islamic Institute of Orange County in Anaheim, where the group will hear a presentation by two Muslim spokespersons, and the Islamic Society of Orange County in Garden Grove, where a panel discussion will be held after exploring the mosque.

Religious and community leaders will discuss the Muslim religion and its role in Orange County and invite questions from guests.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Hoffy Tour Group

Tour organizer Hoffman observed, “The media is full of stories about Muslims, but too often the coverage is about conflict and extremism. There seem to be too few serious attempts to educate the American public, and the need today seems more important than ever. Who are these 1.5 billion people who make up one out of five people on this planet? What accounts for the fact that Islam is the fastest growing religion in the U.S. and the world today?”

His colleague White added, “Current events remind us of the saying ‘We fear what we cannot understand, and we eventually hate what we fear’ – we want to resist falling prey to this idea. We invite anyone interested to join us as we meet, break bread with, and attempt to understand our Islamic neighbors.

“We have been enthusiastically welcomed by the male and female spokespersons for two Orange County mosques. Together on May 6, we will take the time to understand the origin of the stereotypes and myths about Islam,” White added.

The tour departs from the LBUSD parking lot at 550 Blumont. For details or to sign up, visit www.hoffytours.com or call 949.246.4548.